First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Acceptance stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

