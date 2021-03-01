First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Acceptance stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.44. First Acceptance has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
First Acceptance Company Profile
