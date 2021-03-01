FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 3,472 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,205,000 shares of company stock worth $1,327,572,658. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.