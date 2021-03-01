FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,403,465. The company has a market cap of $185.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

