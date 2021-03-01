Financial Survey: New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) & Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomad Foods and New Earth Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.60 billion 1.82 $172.48 million $1.38 17.12 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nomad Foods and New Earth Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 8 0 2.89 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Nomad Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 8.56% 10.37% 4.38% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

