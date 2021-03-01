Financial Contrast: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) vs. Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A Avient 18.00% 9.43% 3.38%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avient 0 2 8 0 2.80

Danimer Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.09%. Avient has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Avient.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danimer Scientific and Avient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avient $2.86 billion 1.38 $588.60 million $1.69 25.57

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Danimer Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avient beats Danimer Scientific on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.