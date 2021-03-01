Financial Comparison: Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) vs. Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Margo Caribe alerts:

This table compares Margo Caribe and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro -4.53% 10.33% 4.01%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Margo Caribe and Adecoagro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Margo Caribe 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecoagro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adecoagro has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.27%. Given Adecoagro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than Margo Caribe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of Margo Caribe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Margo Caribe has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Margo Caribe and Adecoagro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adecoagro $887.14 million 1.09 -$770,000.00 $0.34 24.26

Margo Caribe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adecoagro.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Margo Caribe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Margo Caribe Company Profile

Margo Caribe Inc. grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery. Further, the company manufactures potting soils, professional growing mixes, river rock, gravel, and related aggregates. Its customers include wholesalers, big box retailers, garden stores, chain stores, municipalities, and landscapers primarily located in Puerto Rico and the northeast Caribbean. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro S.A., an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing of approximately 18,005 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned a total of 225,630 hectares, including 19 farms in Argentina, 8 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; and 3 dairy facilities with approximately 9,066 milking cows in Argentina. It also had 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 14.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 megawatts of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Margo Caribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Margo Caribe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.