Financial Analysis: ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) versus XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ULURU and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ULURU N/A N/A N/A XOMA -102.23% -28.83% -11.91%

ULURU has a beta of -2.9, suggesting that its share price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOMA has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ULURU and XOMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00

XOMA has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given XOMA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XOMA is more favorable than ULURU.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ULURU and XOMA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XOMA $18.37 million 21.72 -$1.98 million ($0.23) -157.39

ULURU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOMA.

Summary

XOMA beats ULURU on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R program, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

