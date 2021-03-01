Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,156 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 38.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $163.85 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

