Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,292 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IWF opened at $239.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

