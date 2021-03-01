Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,024 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

