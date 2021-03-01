Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 2,763 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BKN opened at $17.52 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

