Fiera Capital Corp Invests $3.38 Million in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.34% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 552.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.