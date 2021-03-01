Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,833 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

NYSE SLF opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

