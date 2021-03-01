Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.61 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 507.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

