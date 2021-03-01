Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ferro traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 57.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ferro by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,455,000 after buying an additional 456,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after buying an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,953 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

