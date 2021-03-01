Ferris Capital LLC Invests $998,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 158.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,361 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 397.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,892,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 91.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,401,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,770,000 after acquiring an additional 669,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,368,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. 2,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 74.76.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

