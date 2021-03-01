Ferris Capital LLC Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ferris Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,102 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

