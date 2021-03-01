Ferris Capital LLC Buys 979 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 547,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523,266. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

