Ferris Capital LLC Buys 40 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.3% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.89. 233,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,740,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

