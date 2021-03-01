Ferris Capital LLC Buys 151 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.59. 136,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,834. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

