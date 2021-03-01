Ferris Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $58.70. 69,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.