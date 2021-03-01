Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143,069.75

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Feellike has a market cap of $143,069.75 and approximately $31.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.00483734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00072278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00077789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00078529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.66 or 0.00463950 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00193930 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

