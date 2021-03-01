FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $136.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

