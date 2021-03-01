FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $208,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $2,174,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.57 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

