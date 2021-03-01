FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 309,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 98,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.10 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

