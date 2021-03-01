Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $11.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $11.20 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $13.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $40.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.33 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 213,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $340.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 245,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.