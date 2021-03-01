Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after buying an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.28. The company had a trading volume of 390,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $738.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,336,715 shares of company stock valued at $360,066,132 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.