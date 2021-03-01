EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.25. 210,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 443,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

