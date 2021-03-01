Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $51,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.