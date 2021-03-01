Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.
Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.72.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.
