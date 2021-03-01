Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.04.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $2,063,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

