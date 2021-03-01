Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $91.84 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

