ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

EXLS remained flat at $$84.62 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,417,862.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,688 shares of company stock worth $4,899,408 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

