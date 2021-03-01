Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 147.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,097 shares of company stock valued at $8,786,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

