Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the January 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EXDI stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.21. 62,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.95. Exactus has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

