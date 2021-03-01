EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. EVERTEC updated its FY21 guidance to $2.15-2.23 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.23 EPS.

EVTC stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,795. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.