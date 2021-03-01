Evercore ISI Raises ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $50.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIAC. Loop Capital lowered ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after buying an additional 144,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,526,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

