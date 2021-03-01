Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $286.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $286.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $220.27 on Friday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $239.47. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $68,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

