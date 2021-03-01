Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.17.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.90 on Monday, hitting C$21.55. The company had a trading volume of 159,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,984. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.08.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

