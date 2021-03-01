Equity Investment Corp Has $45.66 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,298 shares during the period. The Kroger accounts for 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.19% of The Kroger worth $45,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

