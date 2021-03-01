Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE CODI opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

