Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of EPZM opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock valued at $202,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 542.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

