EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $440.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $373.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,350 shares of company stock worth $5,106,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.