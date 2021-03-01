Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 28th total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESVIF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.81.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

