Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s share price was up 6.3% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 25,336,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 24,727,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

