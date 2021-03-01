Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENRFF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

