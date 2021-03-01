Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$783.79 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.