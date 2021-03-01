Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NYSE:EXK opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

