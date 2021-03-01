Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of ENBL opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

