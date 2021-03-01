Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0012

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, Elysian has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $118,757.93 and approximately $83,261.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00764788 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00030836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00042013 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

