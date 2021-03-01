Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $200.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.65.

NYSE ESTC opened at $134.39 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,464 shares of company stock valued at $161,481,812 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 22.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 46.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,526,000 after acquiring an additional 306,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth $20,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

